Music Business Worldwide reports: “A new study carried out for collective management organizations (CMOs) in Europe predicts that the global market for generative AI in music will exceed USD $3 billion by 2028 – a tenfold increase from 2023. The study also found a great deal of concern among composers and other music rights holders about what AI will mean for artists’ incomes – and nearly unanimous support for payments to rights holders when their music is used to train AI.”

