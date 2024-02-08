IGN reports: “Disney has purchased a $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games and teamed up with the company to develop a new expansive, open, persistent, and social universe that will “interoperate” with Fortnite and let fans “play, watch, shop, and engage” with their favorite characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and more. The news was revealed during Disney’s Q1 FY24 Earnings Call and it was announced that this new experience built in Unreal Engine will let players “create their own stories and experiences, express their fandom in a distinctly Disney way, and share content with each other in ways that they love.'”

