Cord Cutters News reports: “STIRR, the free ad-supported streaming service that broadcasting giant Sinclair unloaded last month, is getting a second lease on life thanks to new parent Thinking Media. Thinking Media has some new plans for STIRR, including tripling the on-demand content library and implementing artificial intelligence to aid in searches, according to TechCrunch. The streamer has cut the live channels available under Sinclair, but Thinking Media President Scott Schlichter told the new site that it is “actively trying to build that back up.'”

