SVG reports: “BetMGM announces a strategic partnership with X, becoming the social media platform’s exclusive Live Odds Sports Betting partner. The first-of-its-kind partnership between a social media brand and a sports betting operator will integrate BetMGM’s odds and branding into X, with each game linking to BetMGM’s website and app. “X is the center of the sports world’s conversation 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” says BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt.”

