GameSpot reports: “It’s been two years since the initial announcement that Funimation would be absorbed into rival animation service Crunchyroll. “When we brought Funimation and Crunchyroll together last year, our top priority was to put fans first,” said Colin Decker, then-CEO of Crunchyroll. “Unifying all of our brands and services under the Crunchyroll brand globally enables us to offer more value than ever before as we combine subs, dubs, simulcasts, library, music, movies, manga–into one subscription.'”

Read More