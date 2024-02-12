Digital Music News reports: “Spotify is making some core changes to its Spotify for Podcasters platform, including shutting down its ‘Music + Talk’ music licensing feature. Here’s the latest. Spotify says it is deepening its partnership with Riverside to provide podcast creation inside the Spotify for Podcasters website. The initial partnership with Riverside was announced in 2022. With this new integration, podcasters can record and edit their audio and video podcasts with Riverside directly inside the Spotify for Podcasters web product.”

Read More