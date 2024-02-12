Music Business Worldwide reports: “Warner Chappell Music France, a music publishing arm of Warner Music Group, has announced a publishing administration agreement with Lofi Records, the label and publishing arm of the popular YouTube channel Lofi Girl. Lofi Girl’s livestream lofi hip hop radio – beats to relax/study to is widely known for being the first 24/7 music livestream on YouTube. Launched in 2017, the stream features lofi hip hop music and the now-iconic Lofi Girl character studying, attracting millions of viewers worldwide.”

Read More