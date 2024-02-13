Variety reports: “Before marketers can start putting their commercials into Netflix programs for the year to come, they’ll get to step into those programs themselves. Netflix plans to host an interactive “Netflix Experience” for advertising clients and buyers, all via an event to be held throughout Thursday, May 16, at New York’s Pier 59 Studios. Those who choose to participate will traverse through rooms and experiences built around Netflix series like “Stranger Things” or the comedy offerings of “Netflix is a Joke.'”

