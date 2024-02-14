Next TV reports: “Cineverse said it plans to launch cineSearch, a new tool that uses artificial intelligence to help viewers answer the question “What do you want to watch?” The new tool–which comes with an artificial intelligence-based video advisor known as Ava, will find programming across all streaming platforms, not just the Cineverse. A public beta version of cineSearch will be available on the Cineverse platform in the spring. Viewers can sign up to be on a wait list at cinesearch.com.”

