The Verge reports: “Nvidia surpassed Alphabet in market capitalization on Wednesday, only a day after it overtook Amazon. Bloomberg is reporting that the chip maker’s stock is now worth $1.83 trillion, beating the Google owner’s $1.82 market cap by a hair. This makes Nvidia the world’s fourth most valuable company in the wake of the AI boom, after Microsoft ($3.04T), Apple ($2.84T) and Saudi Aramco.”

