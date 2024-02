Broadband TV News reports: “The number of TV seasons cross-licensed between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max and Discovery+ more than tripled in 2023, while the overlap between Amazon and the streaming studios also grew significantly. The growth in cross-licensing is the subject of a study by Ampere Analysis who have created a ‘power-ranking’, based on in recent major deals, including agreements between NBCUniversal, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Netflix.”

Read More