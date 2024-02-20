NBC Sports reports: “TV viewership has evolved from cable to steaming and, potentially, back to something that will look a lot like cable. And it could impact the manner in which the NFL does business. During Super Bowl week, plans emerged of a meg-streaming service combining ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Now, the Wall Street Journal reports that Paramount and Comcast has have discussions about combining Paramount+ and Peacock.”
