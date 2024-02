Engadget reports: “Apple Music is building on its annual Replay feature by offering a monthly version. The annual Replay playlist will still be available, but the monthly option should offer a more granular look at your listening history. Simply visit replay.music.apple.com and sign in with the same Apple ID you use for Apple Music. You’ll be able to view your top songs, albums and artists, as well as your personal milestones for each month.”

