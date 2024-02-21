Decrypt reports: “Esports organization Team Liquid announced Wednesday a multi-year collaboration with Mysten Labs, original creator of the Sui blockchain, to build a new fan loyalty platform and NFT collectibles experience. The long-running esports team, which fields competitors in games like League of Legends, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike, plans to relaunch its existing fan loyalty program, which rewards fans with points for their support of the organization.”
