Eurogamer reports: “Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, the iOS and Android version of Activision Blizzard’s battle royale hit, is officially getting its worldwide launch on 21st March following a limited release in select counties over the course of the last year. Warzone Mobile, which is being developed by Activision’s Digital Legends, Beenox, Shanghai, and Solid State studios, initially launched in Australia back in November 2022.”

Read More