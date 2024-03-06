Music Business Worldwide reports: “TuneCore, an independent digital music distribution platform owned by Believe, has announced the launch of its Release Tracker feature, available to all artists on a paid TuneCore Unlimited plan. The new tool provides artists and labels with real-time insights into the progress of their music releases, from the moment they submit their tracks to the moment they hit the shelves of popular stores and streaming platforms.”
TuneCore Launches Release Tracker To Enhance Transparency In Digital Distribution