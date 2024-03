BBC reports: “Reddit, one of the most popular websites in the world, is hoping for a valuation of up to $6.4bn (£5bn) when its shares go public next week.The social media company, which has never made a profit, will float shares on the New York Stock Exchange. A filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that Reddit is hoping to sell 22 million shares for between $31 and $34 each.”

Read More