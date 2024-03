IGN reports: “Turtle Beach is acquiring Performance Designed Products [PDP] in a $118 million deal that brings together two major third-party gaming accessory manufactuers. In a release announcing the merger, Turtle Beach said that it expects the acquisition to “provide additional scale and create future development opportunities.” Turtle Beach says it expects the deal to drive 2024 net revenue in the range of $370 million to $380 million.”

