Los Angeles, CA – Griffin Gaming Partners, the world’s leading venture capital firm

focused on the global gaming market, is proud to announce the addition of Aaron Loeb

as Operating Partner. With a storied career that spans across some of the most

successful companies in the gaming industry, Loeb brings unparalleled experience to

the Griffin team.

Aaron Loeb’s career in gaming has been marked by significant achievements, including

leadership roles at EA, Kabam, FoxNext Games, and Scopely. He has been instrumental

in the launch and success of blockbuster games such as “The Simpsons: Tapped Out,”

“Marvel: Contest of Champions,” “Marvel: Strike Force,” and “Monopoly Go!” Loeb’s

expertise extends beyond game development to include significant experience in

studio exits and mergers, guiding companies through pivotal transitions and ensuring

their continued success.

“I pride myself in providing teams with tailored insights, support, and firm, clear

challenges based on their mission and their creative vision rather than institutional fear

and doubt. I’m a sponge for interesting methodologies and I’ve seen a lot of them, an

advantage of having worked with some of the world’s best creators in games, theater,

film, and television,” said Aaron Loeb.

“Having worked with Aaron during several pivotal industry transactions, I’ve witnessed

firsthand his strategic acumen and deep understanding of the gaming world.”

commented Nick Tuosto, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Griffin Gaming

Partners. “We’re excited to have him on board and look forward to the distinctive skills

and perspectives he brings to our team and portfolio companies.”

“My career has been dedicated to empowering creators to achieve their vision, and I’m

thrilled to continue this work at Griffin, helping to bring visionary games to a global

audience,” said Loeb.

Aaron Loeb’s appointment as Operating Partner marks a significant milestone for

Griffin Gaming Partners, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to fostering innovation and

excellence in the gaming industry.

About Griffin Gaming Partners

Griffin Gaming Partners is the world’s leading venture capital firm focused on the

global gaming market with over $1B in assets under management. The firm was

founded by Peter Levin, Phil Sanderson, and Nick Tuosto, with LionTree as a strategic

partner to the Fund. Griffin invests in seed through growth stages across software

infrastructure, content, and platforms in gaming. For more information visit:

www.griffingp.com.