Games Industry Biz reports: “Virtuos has acquired the Los Angeles-based VFX studio Beyond-FX for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 2015, Beyond-FX is a co-development studio that provides VFX for AAA games, having worked on titles such as Mortal Kombat 1, Valorant, and God of War. Virtuos aims to expand its portfolio by integrating Beyond-FX’s real-time VFX skillset and to support the growth of the company as a whole.”

