Variety reports: “Streaming video services continue to face challenges like high costs, high churn rates and competition from other media — while a good chunk of U.S. audiences still questions whether the price of their subscriptions is worth it. On average, Americans households that subscribe to streaming video entertainment services said they spend $61 per month for four services, according to Deloitte’s 18th annual Digital Media Trends report.”
Home Applications U.S. Consumers Pay Average Of $61 Per Month For Video Streaming Services:...