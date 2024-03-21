GamesBeat reports: “Nvidia unveiled Latte3D to use generative AI to instantly generate 3D shapes from text. The text-to-3D generative AI generative AI model can produce high-quality 3D shapes in milliseconds. Crafted by Nvidia’s AI lab team in Toronto, Latte3D represents a significant advancement in the field of artificial intelligence, offering near-real-time generation of 3D objects and animals from simple text prompts, Nvidia said.”

