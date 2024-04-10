Los Angeles, CA – Griffin Gaming Partners, one of the world’s leading venture capital firms focused on gaming, today announced the addition of Russell Binder as a Venture Partner and IP Advisor. With over two decades of experience as a distinguished entertainment and gaming licensing executive and producer in Hollywood, Binder brings a wealth of expertise and an impressive track record to the Griffin arsenal.

Binder is renowned for his exceptional work in licensing and merchandising, which has significantly amplified the value of various entertainment intellectual properties. His experience encompasses iconic projects such as The Twilight Saga, The Walking Dead, Angry Birds, The Hunger Games, Pacific Rim, and Five Nights at Freddy’s where his strategies have not only honored the original content but also broadened its commercial and cultural reach. His innovative approach to creating expansive IP hubs with games at the core has redefined the landscape of entertainment and media convergence. Binder’s tenure as a founding partner at Striker Entertainment is marked by numerous successes, including serving as an executive producer on the Candy Crush game show, Creepshow TV series, and 2023’s blockbuster Five Nights at Freddy’s film, which grossed $296 million worldwide.

“Russell stands unparalleled in the industry, blending his talents as a producer with extensive experience in global licensing to forge comprehensive adaptation ecosystems for some of the most renowned intellectual properties worldwide”, stated Peter Levin, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Griffin Gaming Partners. “His unique blend of creative vision and strategic acumen makes him an invaluable asset to our portfolio of companies as the worlds of gaming, media and sport continue to converge.”

Bender’s approach exemplifies the potential of gaming as a central pillar in the broader entertainment landscape, emphasizing the significance of the convergence between gaming and other IP forms.

“Entertainment and gaming aren’t just sectors I work in; they’re passions that drive me. And at Griffin, my deep-seated passions find a perfect echo,” said Russell Binder. “Today’s gaming IPs are not just about the games themselves but are platforms for vast, interconnected universes that offer endless opportunities for storytelling, engagement, franchise building, and monetization. I look forward to contributing to a firm that is not just participating in the evolving conversation but actively shaping the direction of digital entertainment.”

About Griffin Gaming Partners

