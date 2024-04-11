Digital Music News reports: “As China’s music industry continues to expand – and with a growing portion of domestic talent tapping into international fanbases – Universal Music Group (UMG) has inked a partnership deal with Beijing-headquartered TF Entertainment.
UMG announced the TF Entertainment tie-up today, executing the seemingly far-reaching pact specifically via Universal Music Greater China.”
Universal Music Inks Distribution Deal With TF Entertainment, Underscores Goal Of ‘Elevating Chinese Pop Music To Global Acclaim’
Digital Music News reports: “As China’s music industry continues to expand – and with a growing portion of domestic talent tapping into international fanbases – Universal Music Group (UMG) has inked a partnership deal with Beijing-headquartered TF Entertainment.