Digital Music News reports: “On Friday, April 19, the day of its release, The Tortured Poets Department was the first album in Spotify history to have over 300 million streams in a single day. Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album became the most-streamed album in a single day so far this year less than 12 hours after its release, but it only continued smashing records throughout the day, crossing listener count threshold after listener count threshold.”

Read More