Music Ally reports: “We warned you last week: brands and their creative agencies are piling into AI music. They’re sensing a buzz that they can tap, and also a sniff at a Cannes Lions award – the summer advertising jamboree seems likely to be a feast of AI activations jostling for gongs. The latest brand to hop on the bandwagon is Coca-Cola which has launched “the world’s first ‘Coke SoundZ’ instrument“.”

Read More