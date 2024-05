Music Business Worldwide reports: “Suno, the AI-driven music creation app that has been getting attention for its ability to create unnervingly good music, has raised USD $125 million in a Series B funding round. Among the investors in Suno are VC firm Lightspeed Venture Partners, which has also invested in Stability AI and Everyrealm, the metaverse firm backed by music stars like Nas and Lil Baby.”

Read More