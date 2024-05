Music Ally reports: “It’s clearly the season for new music-tech trade bodies. March saw the launch of Music Tech Europe, an umbrella association for organisations on that continent. Now there’s a separate body focusing on web3 technologies and music. It’s called the Web3 Music Association (W3M) and has already signed up Beggars Group, Blue Raincoat Music, PIAS, Hospital Records, Tileyard and Karta among other members.”

