Music Ally reports: “Back in 2018, Sony’s Paris-based CSL lab produced one of the first AI-generated songs that grabbed the attention – and stoked the fears – of songwriters everywhere: Daddy’s Car. Except that perhaps, with hindsight, that Beatles-y song didn’t quite help foster wider understanding both about AI music creation, or the artist-oriented ambitions of CSL (Daddy’s Car was, for instance, mostly human-created with limited AI input.)”

