Music Ally reports: “UnitedMasters’ latest expansion of the services it offers to artists focuses on ‘intelligent music mastering’. It’s via a deal with startup RoEx, which has built AI-powered tools to automate the music-mastering process. Those will now be offered to UnitedMasters’ roster of artists, but the companies said they plan to deepen their partnership: “working towards providing comprehensive audio quality services for UnitedMasters’ artists and producing educational content for UnitedMasters’ artist development tool, Blueprint”.”

