TechCrunch reports: “Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has once again teased the company’s long-delayed HiFi or “super premium” tier, a higher-qualify subscription offering the streaming service first announced in 2021 and then failed to roll out. In the company’s third-quarter earnings call with investors on Wednesday, the exec suggested that such a product was still on the way, while touting the company’s near-term advances in other areas, including a coming expansion of its video offerings and other products enhanced by AI.”

Read More