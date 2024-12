Yahoo! Finance reports: “Warner Bros Discovery signed a multiyear deal with Comcast that lays the groundwork for the European launch of the Max streaming service, and resolves a dispute over a coming “Harry Potter” television series, the companies said on Monday. Under the wide-ranging agreement, Warner Bros Discovery’s portfolio of TV networks, including TNT, CNN, and Food Network, will be available to subscribers of Comcast’s Xfinity service in the U.S. and Sky in the UK and Ireland.”

Read more