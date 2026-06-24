PUMA is seeking a Senior Director, Global Entertainment & Influencer Marketing to lead the company’s global entertainment, influencer, creator, and cultural talent strategy, based in Los Angeles, CA. In this role, you will build and oversee PUMA’s global ecosystem of celebrities, artists, musicians, athletes, creators, stylists, and cultural tastemakers to drive brand relevance, product demand, social engagement, and commercial impact. You will develop long-term entertainment and creator partnerships, establish global influencer marketing frameworks, manage talent relationships across entertainment, music, fashion, gaming, and sports, and collaborate with Brand, PR, Social, Product Marketing, E-commerce, and regional teams to integrate talent-driven strategies into major campaigns and launches. The ideal candidate brings 15+ years of experience in entertainment marketing, influencer marketing, creator strategy, cultural marketing, talent partnerships, PR, or brand partnerships, with a strong network across entertainment and creator ecosystems, experience leading teams, managing agencies and budgets, and a deep understanding of social platforms, creator commerce, and global brand strategy. This role offers a salary range of $156,000–$216,060 annually, plus bonus and comprehensive benefits.

View the job listing here

For more information please visit the PUMA careers page here