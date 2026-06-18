Hawke Media is seeking a Vice President of Business Development to lead the growth and development of strategic alliances, media partnerships, technology partnerships, and co-marketing initiatives. In this role, you will drive revenue growth by developing and executing partnership strategies, identifying and closing high-value referral and technology partnerships, managing partner relationships, and creating scalable growth opportunities through co-selling, bundled services, events, and content collaborations. You will act as a key ambassador for the agency, representing Hawke Media at industry events while building relationships with executives across technology platforms, media companies, and complementary service providers. The ideal candidate brings 5–10 years of experience in partnerships, business development, or strategic alliances, with proven success sourcing and closing partnerships, strong knowledge of the advertising and marketing ecosystem, and exceptional negotiation, communication, and relationship management skills. This role offers a salary range of $120,000–$160,000 annually, including a $120,000 base salary plus performance-based variable compensation, along with benefits including health coverage, 401(k) matching, unlimited PTO, paid holidays, and professional development opportunities.

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