Walmart is seeking a Senior Director, Business Development – Content Acquisition to lead the content strategy and business development efforts for VIZIO WatchFree+, based in Los Angeles, CA or New York, NY (hybrid/office-based). In this role, you will shape and execute the platform’s FAST, AVOD, and branded content strategy while overseeing content budgets, acquisition initiatives, licensing partnerships, and programming decisions across VIZIO’s free ad-supported streaming service. You’ll serve as the primary point of contact for content acquisition opportunities, negotiating high-value deals and building strategic relationships with major studios, content providers, and internal stakeholders to drive growth and maximize audience engagement. The ideal candidate brings 10+ years of experience in programming, content strategy, media management, or business development, with proven expertise in content licensing, direct deal negotiations, partnership valuation, content windowing, and managing cross-functional teams. This role offers a salary range of $156,000–$312,000 annually, plus performance-based bonuses, stock opportunities, and comprehensive benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, parental leave, and additional wellness and financial programs.

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