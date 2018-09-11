Digital Entertainment World (DEW) is excited to announce the first keynote speaker for the event on Feb. 4-5, 2019 in Marina del Rey. Gerrit Meier, CEO, of Red Bull Media Network will be interviewed by Andrew Wallenstein, Co-Editor-in-Chief, of Variety.

Gerrit Meier is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Red Bull Media Network, a multi-platform media company with a focus on sports, culture, and lifestyle with a wide range of premium media products across TV, mobile, digital, audio, and print.

In this role, he is responsible for leading Red Bull’s global content, production, programming and distribution efforts. The network is also home to Red Bull Records, Red Bull TV and other owned, shared and managed digital OTT media platforms featuring a broad selection of global live broadcast events, compelling and inspirational local storytelling with original short and long-form programming as well as feature films from around the world.

In addition to Red Bull, Meier has held senior leadership positions at several well-known companies, including WWE, Spotify, iHeartRadio/Clear Channel and Bertelsmann, and has been published on the evolution of disruptive media distribution and emerging business models.

Digital Entertainment World is the must attend B2B event and marketplace for global media and technology executives to evaluate the digital media landscape. This two-day event brings together leading industry executives from video, music, games and publishing — the entire digital content ecosystem. 300+ speakers, 1800+ speakers, 100+ press and media, and 50+ sponsors.

Digital Entertainment World’s mission is to provide a first-class platform for leading intellectual property rights holders from video, music, games and publishing to access the entire digital value-chain of technology and service providers, digital distributors and device manufacturers, to build the partnerships necessary to create and monetize digital content across all significant platforms.

Registration for DEW 2019 is now open and tickets can be purchased here. Speaker submissions are now open: https://www.dewexpo.com/speaker-submission/

For information on limited sponsorship opportunities, please contact Tinzar Sherman at tinzar@digitalmediawire.com.

