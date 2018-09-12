Digital Media Wire’s Annual Event Connects Innovators & Influencers in Music, Games, Television and Advertising NEW YORK, NY– (September 12, 2018) — New York Media Festival, an innovative two-day event for the digital, games, music, television and video industries, will take place Thursday, October 4, through Friday, October 5, 2018. The Festival provides an intimate environment for deal-making, partnership building and networking for executives, brands, investors, content creators and technology startups.

“We created NY Media Festival to provide a high energy innovative business event for experienced entrepreneurs and executives in the entertainment, media and tech industries,” said Ned Sherman, New York Media Festival Co-Chair and Counsel & Director, Manatt Digital. “This year’s event will cover topics from OTT to AI to eSports to Fan Engagement to Content Marketing to VR/AR to Music Rights to Startups and provides high end networking opportunities for the executives working in these markets.”

The Festival hosts more than 200 top speakers who highlight innovations, trends and best practices in their respective industries.

CONFIRMED SPEAKERS

Keynotes and Fireside Chats:

Nick Earl, CEO & President, Glu Mobile

Simon Sim, President, Netmarble US

Dr. Songyee Yoon, President, NCSOFT West

Shahendra Ohneswere, SVP Content Development, Columbia Records

David Gandler, CEO & Co-Founder, FuboTV

Merck Mercuriadis, CEO, Hipgnosis Songs Ltd.

Nile Rodgers, Grammy-Winning Composer, Producer & Guitarist / Co-Founder, CHIC

Panelists and Presenters:

Marcie Allen, President, MAC Presents

Sheryl Allen, Director, Next Big Sound, Pandora

Jon Bahr, VP, Creator Services, CD Baby

Allen Bargfrede, Managing Partner, PDX Media Partners

Jonathan Barzilay, Chief Operating Officer, PBS

Alexandra Bear, Entertainment & Digital Media, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP

David Beck, EVP, Corporate Strategy and Operations, Turner

Noah Becker, President, AdRev

Dwayne Benefield, VP & GM, PS Vue, PlayStation

Virginie Berger, CEO, Armonia Online

David Berkowitz, Head of Marketing, Storyhunter

Dae Bogan, CEO, TuneRegistry

Hale Boggs, Chairman, Manatt Venture Fund

Susan Borst, Vice President, Mobile, IAB

Jordan Bromley, Partner, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

Jeff Bronikowski, SVP, Business Development, Head of Innovation & Emerging Tech, Warner Music Group

Josh Brooks, SVP, Brand Strategy & Marketing, Jam City</b

Alex Bulkin, Co-Founder & Chief Alchemist, CoinFund

Ina Burke, Vice President, Original Content, iHeartMedia

Tom Christie, Chief Operating Officer, Showtime Networks

Cédric Cobban, President and Founder, PeerTracks Inc.

Jeff Clyburn, Managing Director, Mass Appeal Records

Richard Conlon, Chief External Affairs Officer, SoundExchange

Emma Cooper, Global President- Nonfiction, Pulse Films

Russ Crupnick, Managing Partner, MusicWatch

Jarrod Dicker, CEO, Po.et

Domenic DiMeglio, SVP of Distribution and Operations, Digital Media, CBS Interactive

Colin Dixon, Chief Analyst & Founder, nScreenMedia

Chris Donohue, Senior Director, Strategic Alliances, AMD

Craig Donato, Chief Business Officer, Roblox

Daniel Doubrovkine, CTO, Artsy.net

Bernarda Duarte, Director, Content Acquisition, Roku

Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer, Super League Gaming

Ahmed Elgammal, CEO, Artrendex

Lori Feldman, EVP of Strategic Marketing, Warner Bros. Records

Tim Fields, CEO, Kabam

Kristen Finney, EVP, EMEA, Television Distribution, 20th Century Fox

Chuck Fletcher, Chief Technology Officer, Barbarian

Taishi Fukuyama, Co-Founder & COO, Amadeus Code

Seth Geiger, President, SmithGeiger LLC

Sean Gibbons, SVP Product and UX, SiriusXM

Michael Gold, Co-Founder and CEO, Holojam

Allison Goldberg, Group Managing Director & Senior Vice President, Time Warner Investments

Eric Goldberg, Managing Director, Crossover Technologies

Harold Goldberg, Founder, The New York Videogame Critics Circle

Jesse Grushack, Co-founder, UJO

Nader Hamda, CEO, Ozobot

Rick Heitzmann, Founder & Managing Director, FirstMark Capital

Brian Anthony Hernandez, Senior Editor of Music & Culture, ONE37pm.com

Gabrielle Heyman, Head of Global Brand Partners, Zynga

Ian Howe, CEO, Skybound Games

Rick Howe, The iTV Doctor, Interactive TV Today

Grace James, Vice President, Marketing, Atlantic Records

Mike Jbara, CEO, MQA

Jesse Kirshbaum, CEO, Nue

Todd Klein, Partner, Revolution

Paul Kontonis, CMO, WHOSAY

Keith Kupferschmid, President, Copyright Alliance

John Lasker, Vice President of Digital Media Programming, ESPN

Damon Lau, Head of Esports, United Talent Agency

Seth Ladetsky, SVP, Sales & Head of Digital Sales Strategy and Revenue, Turner Sports

Craig Levine, Global Chief Strategy Officer, ESL

Sophie Liao, Managing Partner, Oyster Ventures

Jason Lipshutz, Editorial Director, Billboard

Mitch Liu, CEO and Co-Founder, Theta

Stephanie Llamas, Head of XR, SuperData Research

Amir Lotan, Creative Director and Head of Production, FTX Games

Jennifer MacArthur, SVP, Global Marketing and Strategic Partnerships, Treeti

Jim Mahoney, General Manager, US, MERLIN

Damian Manning – Founder, CEO, Hifi

Brandon Martinez, VP, Live Nation Video Network, Live Nation Entertainment

Paul Martino, General Partner, Bullpen Capital

Curt Marvis, CEO & Co-Founder, QYOU Media

Pete Mathias, Bertelsmann Entrepreneurs Program, Bertelsmann

Nari Matsuura, Partner, Massarsky Consulting

Richard McBeath, VP, Marketing, Masterworks.io

J.R. McCabe, Chief DIgital Officer, Poker Central, PokerGO and ESP Gaming

Ben McEwen, Commercial Director, ICE (London)

Andrew McInnes, Founder, TMWRK

Vaughn McKenzie-Landell, CEO and Co-Founder, JAAK

Marty Moe, President, Vox Media

Soniya Monga, Global Agency Partnerships, Snap

Eugene Mopsik, CEO, American Society for Collective Rights Licensing

Dan Murray, President, Skybound Interactive

Vida Myslon, Sr. Director, Brand Sales & Marketing, Electronic Arts

Jacob Pace, CEO, Flighthouse

Sahil Patel, Senior Reporter, Digiday

Brian Pass, Partner, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP

Annie Pei, Associate Producer, CNBC

Mario Pena, Product Manager, Safe Creative

Cheryl M. Potts, Founder & CEO, Cleerkut

Jennifer Prenner, Global Head of Marketing, Growth & Engagement, Amazon Fire TV

Erick Opeka, Executive Vice President, Digital Networks, Cinedigm

William Quigley, CEO, WAX and OPSkins

Jon Radoff, CEO, Disruptor Beam

Shane Rahmani, EVP & GM, Electus Digital Networks

Thai Randolph, EVP & General Manager, Laugh Out Loud

Jeff Ratner, Chief Media Officer, iCrossing

Kimari Rennis, Intern, New York Videogame Critics Circle

Benji Rogers, Chief Strategy Officer, Dot Blockchain Media

Raymond Roker, Vice President, AEG Studios

John Rosso, President, Market Development, Triton Digital

Scott Ryan, Global VP Music, Gracenote

Zihla Salinas, CEO, Trailer Park Group

Seth Schachner, Managing Director, Strat Americas

Russ Schafer, SVP General Manager, Technology, THX

Daniel Schnapp, Partner, Entertainment & Digital Media, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP

Fabrice Sergent, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, BandsinTown

Evan Shapiro, Founder, eshapTV

Ned Sherman, Counsel & Director, Manatt Digital / Founder, Digital Media Wire

Jeff Shultz, Chief Business Officer, Pluto TV

Julie Shumaker, VP, Business Development, Unity Technologies

Lee Simpson, Head of TV & Entertainment, ustwo

Howie Singer, Special Technology Advisor, Universal Music Group

Jason Sklar, Managing Director, Shamrock Capital

Jonathan Skogmo, CEO, Jukin Media

Pete Soldinger, Sr. Director of Strategy, Fullscreen

Todd Spangler, New York Digital Editor, Variety

Christopher Sprigman, Professor, New York University School of Law

Brad Spychalski, Creative Strategy Lead, Pinterest

Sarah Stringer, SVP, Head of Innovation, Carat USA

Jonathan Stringfield, Global Head of Business Marketing, Measurement, and Insights, Activision Blizzard

John Sutyak, Executive Vice President of Business Development, Digital Development Management

Christy Tanner, Executive Vice President and General Manager, CBS News Digital

Erin Taylor, CEO, Musiconomi

Daniel Tibbets, President & GM, El Rey Network

Rasty Turek, CEO, Pex

Benoit Vatere, CEO & Co-Founder, Mammoth Media

Christoffer Wallin, Founder & CEO, Pindify

Matthew Wang, Managing Director / Deputy COO, U.S. Investment Banking, Evercore

Andy Weissman, Managing Partner, USV

Megan West, VP, Content Relations, Soundcloud

Mark Willis, Co-Founder and Chief Design Officer, Texel

Dick Wingate, Principal, DEV Advisors

Matthew Yazge, Head of Brand Partnerships, Music & Film, Nielsen Entertainment

The Festival kicks off with Digital Music Forum and NY Games Conference on Thursday, featuring artists, managers, record label executives, and game influencers and executives. Wednesday’s Future of Television and RightsTech Summit include broadcasters, content creators, digital studios, and executives in rights management, blockchain and enterprise.

Support for the 2018 New York Media Festival is provided by TribalScale, Tivo, Sheppard Mullin, Jukin Media, Jam City, Digital ReLab, Manatt, SoundExchange, Variety, WITI, IAEL, NYWIFT, AListDaily, MEA, XLive, EventBrowse, All That Matters, IGDA, Parks Associates, NATPE, Canadian Music Week, Fusicology, and G.A.N.G.

About NYME

The New York Media Festival (NYME) is an event designed to bring together experienced influencers and digital leaders to learn more about their respective fields and to network across New York City. The 2-day event includes industry leadership lunches, conferences, summits and open houses for the gaming, video and music industries. NYME’s founding team includes seasoned conference and event producers Ned and Tinzar Sherman. Over the past 15 years, the team has produced more than 200 events including some of the biggest and most impactful entertainment, tech and digital industry conferences, concerts, launch parties, intimate VIP dinners and networking events. Visit www.mefest.com for more information. www.mefest.com

