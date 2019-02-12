Hundreds of C-Level Speakers & Attendees From Across the Digital Ecosystem Gathered at Headline-Generating Los Angeles Conference for Two Days of Deal-Making and More Than 75 Sessions Featuring 200 Top Executives & Thought Leaders

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2018 – Hundreds of C-Level thought-leaders from digital and entertainment attended the two-day Digital Entertainment World (DEW) conference in Los Angeles this week, engaging in networking, deal-making and headline-generating discussions.

DEW wrapped Tuesday after exciting sessions featuring more than 200 notable speakers from across the digital ecosystem, all high-level executives from top media and entertainment companies encompassing the television, film, music, games, marketing, creators/influencer industries.

DEW 2018 Highlights

Conversations at the event, many related to creativity and influence, included:

Gerrit Meier , CEO, of Red Bull Media Network, discussing the Future of Branded Entertainment.

David Perry, game industry leader and CEO of VYRL talked about the Next Developments in Cloud Gaming.

Celiena Adcock of Facebook and Katie Soo or Warner Bros Digital Networks discussed Innovation in Entertainment Marketing.

Halsey Minor, CEO of Live Planet gave the Opening Fireside Chat for the RightsTech Track.

Anthony Saleh , Partner of WndrCo and Nikhil Shah , Co-Founder of Mixcloud examined the Future of the Music Business

Among the “View from the Top” participants taking part in a discussion about esports were Ann Hand, Chairman and CEO, Super League Gaming, Yvette Martinez-Rea, Chief Executive Officer, ESL North America, Ari Segal, CEO, Immortals, LA Valiant & MIBR, and Josh Swartz, Chief Operating Officer, Popdog.

Immersive Experiences also played a key role in the “View from the Top” session “The X[R] Factor: Creating Immersive Experiences for Entertainment” featuring Nancy Bennett, Chief Creative Officer/Studio Head, Two Bit Circus, Jenni Cook, Head of Production, Dreamscape Immersive, Raymond Mosco, CEO & Founder, General Immersive, Altered Mechanics, Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, Paramount Pictures, and moderator Gabrielle Kessler, VP of Experiential, Future Plc.

Pressing topics covered across the digital ecosystem at DEW included:

The Future of Digital Entertainment

How Cloud Gaming will Change the Future of Games

Platform-Specific Content: Adapting the Changing Distribution Landscape

Why Creativity and Influence Matter

The Art of Navigating Cannabis and Live Events

The Evolution of Brands, Content, & Marketing

Let’s Play- Hollywood & Games

Next Gen Ott & Monetization

Sponsors for 2019 DEW included: Akamai, McLaren Beverly Hills, Jam City, Sheppard Mullin, CloudFlare, O’Melveny & Myers LLP, StackPath, Dataclef, Exactuals, Rumblefish, Eurofins – Digital Media Services, Variety, Fusicology, ITA (Interactive Television Alliance), CMO Asia, Westside Digital Mix, Digital LA, Hypebot, The Game Audio Network Guild (G.A.N.G.), Parks Associates, Canadian Music Week, Dialogfeed, WITI (Women in Technology International), Virtual Reality Reporter, VR/AR Association, IGDA (International Game Developers Association), AListDaily, IAEL (International Association of Entertainment Lawyers), Innovation & Tech Today, and WIGI (Women In Games International), Eventbrowse, NAPTE, Tech This Out America.

For more information about DEW, including a complete list of speakers and the full agenda, visit www.DEWExpo.com.