Venture Beat reports: “Lucid Sight said that it has raised $6 million in funding to expand its MLB Champions and Crypto Space Commander blockchain games to traditional game platforms. The idea of shifting the games to traditional platforms is to remove the friction of existing blockchain-based gaming by continuing to improve functionality and bringing these games to mobile, PC, and console platforms. ”
Lucid Sight raises $6 million to take blockchain games to traditional platforms