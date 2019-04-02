Variety reports: “When Viacom starts meeting with Madison Avenue this week to sell its coming slate of programs, it will have more to pitch than shows and schedules. The company will also be touting advertiser services. Over the eighteen months, Viacom has acquired a suite of new media venues ranging from WhoSay, an influencer-marketing platform; VidCon, a conference for video creators; AwesomenessTV, the YouTube network; and PlutoTV, an ad-supported streaming-video hub.”

