gamesindustry.biz reports: “Sold Out has partnered with Epic Games to help fund indie titles and bring them to shelves. The initiative, called The Unreal Box Offer, is open to any developers working on an Unreal-powered title due for release by the end of 2020. It offers up to $500,000 in funding, as well as Sold Out’s various QA, publishing, and marketing services for the boxed launch.”

