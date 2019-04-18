TechCrunch reports: “In an era of social media manipulation and disinformation, we could sure use some help from innovative entrepreneurs. Social networks are now critical to how the public consumes and shares the news. But these networks were never built for an informed debate about the news. They were built to reward virality. That means they are open to manipulation for commercial and political gain.”
Home Featured Top Slider Astroscreen raises $1M to detect social media manipulation with machine learning