gamesindustry.biz reports: “StreamElements’ latest quarterly State of the Stream report shows declining streaming viewership across the industry’s biggest battle royale games. The report, released by the streamer production platform in conjunction with Twitch stats/analytics site SullyGnome, showed declines from April through June for hours watched of Fortnite, Apex Legends, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds across streaming platforms Twitch, YouTube Live, Facebook Gaming, and Mixer.”

