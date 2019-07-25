Variety reports: “Comcast’s second quarter earnings beat analysts estimates but total revenue came in just shy of expectations. The media giant delivered $26.9 billion in revenue for the quarter, compared to analysts forecasts of about $27.06 billion, while adjusted earnings per share came in at 78 cents, surpassing the consensus estimate of 75 cents per share. Net income dipped to $3.13 billion, from $3.21 billion in the year-ago quarter.”

