VentureBeat reports: “Minute.ly, a Tel Aviv- and New York-based startup developing a platform that taps AI to enhance video content, today announced that it’s raised $8 million in a funding round led by Ansonia Holdings, with participation from strategic partner Infront and existing investor Gilad Shabtai. The fresh funds bring the company’s total raised to $12 million, the bulk of which will be used to expand Minute’s international footprint and develop its products further, according to CEO and cofounder Amit Golan.”

