On-Demand Classes and Virtual Reality Training Program makes the future of learning and skills training accessible to all

Singularity University (SU), a global community with a mission to educate, inspire and empower leaders to apply exponential technologies to address humanity's grand challenges, announced today availability of its two newest products,

On-Demand Classes, affordable, bite sized, learning on topics such as such as security and hacking, artificial intelligence and human healing, and

On-Demand Classes, a new series of online content, is made up of 2-3 hour classes developed by global experts in conjunction with SU around specific areas of expertise.

“The pace of change will never be slower than it is today, and humans will experience unprecedented changes in their lives in the next decade,” said Tammy Lakes, executive vice president of online learning and digital business at SU. “With On-Demand Classes SU is able to educate, inspire and provide deeper insight into these changes on a scale that is affordable and global.”

On-Demand Classes will be updated monthly on SU.org and start at $100. Current available classes include:

Uncommon Learning is a personally adaptive virtual reality training system where users will learn new skills in an immersive environment and their training experience will be modified based on individual performance as well as biometric data including brain response, heart rate and eye tracking.

“We all learn differently; even individual needs change moment by moment, and yet traditional training methods are rigid and remained unchanged for decades, ” said Kyle Nel, executive vice president of Uncommon Partners Lab. “Uncommon Learning combines immersive virtual reality with adaptive features made possible with neuroscience and machine learning technologies to create a holistic training system that is more effective and drives higher employee confidence and performance.”

Integrated adaptive features maintain optimal user engagement by automatically slowing down during moments of stress or becoming challenging if the user appears to be bored, this amplifies the effectiveness over and above that seen in typical VR training alone. Skills are learned faster and with greater retention, resulting in higher performance, improved safety and employee satisfaction. The system can be deployed across any industry.

Uncommon Learning is currently accepting applications for VR training. To learn more about the program or to apply, visit su.org/enterprise/uncommon-partners-lab.

