TechCrunch reports: “That Apple has used its App Store to offer itself a competitive advantage is nothing new. TechCrunch and others have been reporting on this problem for years, including those times when Apple chose to display its apps in the No. 1 position on the Top Charts, for example, or when it stole some of the App Store‚Äôs best ideas for its own, banned apps that competed with iOS features, or positioned its apps higher than competitors in search.”

Read more