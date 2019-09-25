VentureBeat reports: “London Venture Partners (LVP) has raised an $80 million seed fund to invest in a new generation of game industry startups. The seed fund is the third investment fund for LVP, which has had a stellar record of investing in high-profile game companies like Supercell, the Helsinki-based maker of Clash Royale and Clash of Clans; Unity Technologies, maker of the Unity game engine; and NaturalMotion, which was acquired by Zynga for $527 million.”

