VentureBeat reports: “Rune has raised $2 million in funding in its effort to use artificial intelligence to help find friends for mobile gamers. Rune is a Y Combinator accelerator grad, and it was built by two doctoral students who dropped out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology: Sanjay Guruprasad and Bjarke Felbo. They started their company by asking a simple question: Can AI find you friends?”

