Variety reports: “Jack Myers is a ubiquitous presence in the advertising community. Now he wants to become an even bigger part of the business. Myers, a former CBS executive who now operates a consulting and content business known as MediaVillage, is eager to help TV companies stage “upfront” presentations that can be streamed to audiences and clients around the world, a service he thinks is likely to be in greater demand.”
Home advertising Media Entrepreneur Wants to Help TV Industry Host Virtual Upfronts